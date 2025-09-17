China's Global Governance Initiative crucial for fairer world: Zimbabwean official

Xinhua) 13:19, September 17, 2025

HARARE, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Global Governance Initiative proposed by China will help stem unilateralism and ensure that all countries are treated as equal partners, a senior official of Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party has said.

Supa Mandiwanzira, a ZANU-PF Politburo member, said in a recent interview with Xinhua in the Zimbabwean capital of Harare that the initiative focuses on taking concrete actions to address global challenges.

Mandiwanzira said the world would be a much better place to live in if all countries embraced the initiative.

"The initiative is most welcome because, if you look at the developing world -- and Africa in particular -- we have long been victims of hegemonic powers coming to Africa to dictate what should happen," he said, adding that the initiative, which stresses the territorial integrity and sovereignty of nations, is commendable.

"And of course, this initiative will help ensure respect for the sovereignty of the people and of each country," he said.

Africa is looking forward to closer cooperation with China under the initiative, which will bring more benefits to Africans, Mandiwanzira added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)