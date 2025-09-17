Commentary: China's people-centered approach offers solutions for global governance

Xinhua) 16:17, September 17, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- In the face of complex and daunting global governance challenges that confront humanity as a whole, the newly proposed Global Governance Initiative upholds a people-centered approach as its underpinning value, contributing China's solution to solving the deficit in global governance.

The people of all nations are the fundamental actors in global governance and beneficiaries of global governance. The global governance system must meet the people's needs and consistently foster their confidence and belief in a stable future in order to be extensively supported and effective.

It must seek improvement through reforms in order to inspire, among peoples of all countries, a greater sense of fulfillment through accelerated common development, a greater sense of safety through more effective response to humanity's common challenges and a greater sense of well-being through advancing the common interests of different countries and communities.

China has always been a steadfast practitioner of the people-centered philosophy. From its commitment to building an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity, to the concrete efforts under the Belt and Road Initiative to improve people's livelihoods and create jobs in partner countries, China's policies have consistently focused on human needs, dignity and development. This is a vivid reflection of the people-centered approach in global development cooperation.

China has always respected the diversity of civilizations and each country's right to independently choose its development path, opposing the imposition of one's will on others and maintaining that there is no one-size-fits-all development model in the world.

International rules should be written by all countries together, global affairs should be governed by all countries together, and development outcomes should be shared by all countries together. Therefore, China unequivocally opposes all forms of hegemonism and power politics, upholds the international order based on international law, and firmly supports enhancing the representation and voice of developing countries in international affairs.

In areas vital to people's well-being, such as public health, climate change and food security, China has actively played its role as a responsible major country. Whether it is vigorously advancing green development, solemnly committing to carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals, or proposing initiatives for international cooperation on food security, China has been consistently contributing Chinese solutions to protecting the common home of humanity.

The international community should join forces, taking people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security as the core measure of global governance, and work together to build a brighter future that is more equitable, just, inclusive and beneficial for all.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)