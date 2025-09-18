China ready to work with all parties to promote more fair, equitable global governance system

Xinhua) 08:46, September 18, 2025

NANJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with all parties to promote the building of a more fair and equitable global governance system, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said here on Wednesday.

Wang made the remarks when delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province.

Wang said that over the past year, China has actively promoted the implementation of the consensus reached at the 2024 conference, effectively promoting the construction of a global public security community to achieve fruitful results.

He said China stands ready to work with all parties to implement the Global Security Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative, adhere to sovereign equality, achieve common governance, abide by the international rule of law and achieve fairness and justice, practice multilateralism and achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

He also called on all parties to take a people-centered approach for shared results, focus on action and secure lasting security, and promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system.

Wang said that China will take concrete actions in five areas: the collaborative construction of a governance platform, the development of governance products, the enhancement of governance capabilities, innovation in governance actions, and the promotion of governance cooperation, to contribute to shaping a new pattern of global public security governance.

The forum was themed "Shaping Global Public Security Together: United Action to Tackle Diverse Threats." President of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi and United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix also delivered speeches at the opening ceremony.

On Wednesday Wang held meetings with Al-Raisi, Interpol Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza and Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

