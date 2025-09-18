China calls on int'l community to continue engagement with Afghanistan

Xinhua) 14:16, September 18, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on the international community to continue engagement with Afghanistan.

The current situation in Afghanistan is stable on the whole. Meanwhile, multiple challenges persist in areas such as the humanitarian situation, development, human rights, and counter-terrorism. The international community should take an objective, fair, rational, and pragmatic attitude toward Afghanistan to help the country get on the right track and to be integrated into the international community, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

The international community should maintain engagement and dialogue with Afghanistan and enhance understanding and trust, he told the Security Council.

Due to various factors, past and present, Afghanistan's integration into the international community could only proceed step by step. Long-term commitment is required to deliver success. In this regard, active interactions and continuous engagements between the two sides are indispensable, he said.

The UN secretary-general's report states that terrorist threats in Afghanistan remain prominent. China calls on the Afghan government to enhance counter-terrorism efforts and coordination with regional countries and prevent terrorist organizations from exploiting Afghan soil to undermine the security of other countries, he said.

"When it comes to counter-terrorism, we must stand firmly against double standards and selectivity, and must maintain international cooperation in combating terrorism," said Geng.

Given the huge humanitarian needs, China calls on traditional donors to scale up their funding support and stop politicizing humanitarian relief. China calls on a certain country to assume its historical responsibilities, resume aid to Afghans, halt unilateral sanctions, and provide necessary support for humanitarian action.

Securing women's equal access to education, health care, employment, and participation in public affairs is imperative for Afghanistan's peace, stability, development, and prosperity. China calls on the Afghan government to exercise moderate and inclusive governance and put in place effective measures to safeguard the basic rights and interests of all Afghans, including women, he said.

China supports Afghanistan in further strengthening connectivity and economic and trade cooperation with regional countries, he said.

As a friendly neighbor of Afghanistan, China stands ready to continue working with all parties to promote peace, development, and lasting stability in Afghanistan, said Geng.

