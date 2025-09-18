Top Chinese diplomat holds talks with ROK foreign minister

Xinhua) 08:39, September 18, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Cho Hyun, minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Korea (ROK), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Cho Hyun, foreign minister of the Republic of Korea (ROK) in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, called on the two countries to stick to the direction of good-neighborliness and be genuine strategic partners.

China's policy towards the ROK remains stable and consistent, Wang said, encouraging both sides to engage sincerely, strengthen mutual trust, deepen cooperation, and achieve win-win results, while properly managing sensitive issues.

As beneficiaries of economic globalization, both countries should jointly oppose trade protectionism and uphold the international free trade system, he said.

He said China is willing to work with the international community, including the ROK, to defend the UN-centered international system and the outcomes of victory in World War II.

Noting that the ROK values the momentum in improving bilateral relations, Cho said the ROK is willing to further strengthen high-level exchanges with China, deepen cooperation in trade, culture, and other areas, and accelerate negotiations on the ROK-China and ROK-China-Japan free trade agreements.

Both sides agreed to coordinate and support each other in holding the APEC meetings. The ROK and China will host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting this year and next year respectively.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Cho Hyun, minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Korea (ROK), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)