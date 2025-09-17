Guoyou No. 1: Filling the nuclear power 'rice bowl' with 'Chinese grain'

People's Daily Online) 14:22, September 17, 2025

Uranium is called the "grain" of nuclear power. Natural uranium is not only a vital energy mineral, but also the "ballast stone" of national energy security. Today, the high-quality, remotely managed Guoyou No.1 demonstration project offers a new model of environmentally friendly and smart development via its intelligent analysis, delivering a productivity-rich "China solution" to global uranium mining.

