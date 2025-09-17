Guoyou No. 1: Filling the nuclear power 'rice bowl' with 'Chinese grain'
(People's Daily Online) 14:22, September 17, 2025
Uranium is called the "grain" of nuclear power. Natural uranium is not only a vital energy mineral, but also the "ballast stone" of national energy security. Today, the high-quality, remotely managed Guoyou No.1 demonstration project offers a new model of environmentally friendly and smart development via its intelligent analysis, delivering a productivity-rich "China solution" to global uranium mining.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nuclear 'granary' gets an upgrade
- China approves 10 new reactors, boosting nuclear power for climate goals
- China nuclear power installed capacity tops 120 mln kilowatts
- China advocates nuclear disarmament based on common security: envoy
- China's major nuclear power plant surpasses 1 trillion kWh in grid power generation
- New nuclear power projects get green light
- China backs IAEA's role in diplomatic resolution of Iran nuclear issue
- China, GCC countries to deepen peaceful nuclear tech cooperation
- China conducts nuclear security drill in eastern province
- China, IAEA to deepen nuclear cooperation for Global South's development
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.