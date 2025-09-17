Pakistani minister praises CPEC clean energy project

Xinhua) 13:21, September 17, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has hailed the Suki Kinari Hydropower Station project as a milestone of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)'s clean energy drive, stressing that it symbolizes the dividends of clean energy cooperation between the two countries.

A celebration ceremony was held in Islamabad on Monday to mark the first anniversary of the commercial operation of the SK Hydropower Station, which was invested, constructed, and is operated by China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC).

In his address, Iqbal praised the SK Hydropower Station's outstanding operational performance over the past year. He emphasized that the station has been a continuous source of clean energy, playing a pivotal role in diversifying Pakistan's energy mix, reducing reliance on traditional fuels, and strengthening national energy security. He reaffirmed the government of Pakistan's commitment to fully supporting the project, enhancing safety measures, and advancing deeper, higher-level cooperation with China.

Shi Yuanqiang, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, highlighted that the SK Hydropower Station, as a flagship project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), showcases significant advantages in clean energy provision. China is willing to continue deepening all-round cooperation with Pakistan and jointly promote the building of an upgraded version of the CPEC.

Shah Jahan Mirza, managing director of the Private Power and Infrastructure Board of Pakistan, noted that the SK Hydropower Station has become a critical force in driving Pakistan's economic growth and safeguarding civilian electricity needs. He emphasized that continued support will be provided to the SK Hydropower Station to further strengthen its contribution to energy security and green transition.

Officially commencing commercial operations on September 14, 2024, the SK Hydropower Station has transmitted 2.8 billion kWh of clean electricity to Pakistan and provided over 100 local jobs.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)