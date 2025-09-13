In pics: cultural and creative products displayed at CIFTIS in Beijing
People view Beijing silk figurine products displayed at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 11, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS is held from Sept. 10 to 14 at the Shougang Park in Beijing. This year's fair features a wide range of cultural and creative products, which are highly popular among visitors. (Xinhua/Xiao Xiao)
A woman views Twinkle Twinkle products of Pop Mart displayed at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS is held from Sept. 10 to 14 at the Shougang Park in Beijing. This year's fair features a wide range of cultural and creative products, which are highly popular among visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
People view cultural and creative products displayed at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS is held from Sept. 10 to 14 at the Shougang Park in Beijing. This year's fair features a wide range of cultural and creative products, which are highly popular among visitors. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)
People view products of Pop Mart displayed at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS is held from Sept. 10 to 14 at the Shougang Park in Beijing. This year's fair features a wide range of cultural and creative products, which are highly popular among visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
People view Labubu products of Pop Mart displayed at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS is held from Sept. 10 to 14 at the Shougang Park in Beijing. This year's fair features a wide range of cultural and creative products, which are highly popular among visitors. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
People view products at the booth of Beijing Chaoyang Disctrict at the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 12, 2025. The 2025 CIFTIS is held from Sept. 10 to 14 at the Shougang Park in Beijing. This year's fair features a wide range of cultural and creative products, which are highly popular among visitors. (Xinhua/Sui Shangjun)
