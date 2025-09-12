Night view of Shougang Park, venue of 2025 CIFTIS in Beijing

September 12, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 11, 2025 shows a night view of Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China. Against the backdrop of repurposed blast furnaces and industrial relics of Shougang Park in western Beijing, the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opened on Wednesday, striking a tone of open markets and digital innovation. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Under the night sky, the industrial relics in Shougang Park, illuminated by modern lights, present a unique view.

