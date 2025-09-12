From Dublin to Beijing: building bridges in trade

(People's Daily App) 13:32, September 12, 2025

Irish Ambassador Nicholas O'Brien said Wednesday that China and Ireland should expand cooperation. At the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, he highlighted the event's role as a key platform for Irish businesses to connect with Chinese companies. He emphasized Ireland's need to deepen its trade relationship with China through such forums. The trade fair is one of China's largest events for promoting trade in services.

