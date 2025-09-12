Home>>
From Dublin to Beijing: building bridges in trade
(People's Daily App) 13:32, September 12, 2025
Irish Ambassador Nicholas O'Brien said Wednesday that China and Ireland should expand cooperation. At the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, he highlighted the event's role as a key platform for Irish businesses to connect with Chinese companies. He emphasized Ireland's need to deepen its trade relationship with China through such forums. The trade fair is one of China's largest events for promoting trade in services.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan, Guan Haoyu, intern Fan Jialin, Zheng Yuqi)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Night view of Shougang Park, venue of 2025 CIFTIS in Beijing
- Chinese services companies showcase cutting-edge technologies, innovations at CIFTIS
- Int'l investment fair in China concludes with 644 bln yuan in planned deals
- High-tech products exhibited at CIFTIS in Beijing
- Australian diplomat: Leaders from both countries show strong support for CIFTIS
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.