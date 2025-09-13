Remains of 30 Chinese martyrs in Korean War returned to homeland

Xinhua) 09:11, September 13, 2025

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs, escorted by four J-20 fighter jets, is pictured in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

SHENYANG, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK).

A Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft, carrying the remains of the fallen soldiers and 267 of their personal effects, landed at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Since 2014, China and the ROK have completed 12 consecutive handovers involving the remains of 1,011 CPV martyrs in the ROK, along with related artifacts.

Upon the plane's touchdown, it was met with a water cannon salute. As soldiers carried the caskets off the plane, a remembrance ceremony was held at the airport.

Nearly 1,000 people, including representatives from central and local authorities, the military, war veterans, and relatives of CPV martyrs, attended the ceremony.

The caskets were covered with the Five-star Red Flag. The participants bowed three times in dignified silence to the soldiers' remains.

The remains will be laid to rest on Saturday in a martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang.

On Friday, a 29.7-kilometer journey from the airport to the cemetery was escorted by a convoy of 70 police motorcycles. Thousands of people stood solemnly along the road, as their eyes followed the passing of the fleet.

The city lit up all its large electronic display screens along the route, flashing the words "Heroes Return Home." LED display screens on top of over ten thousand taxis in the city also carried the same welcoming words.

Since 2019, China has begun to use DNA technology to identify the martyrs' remains. Earlier this year, the identities of eight CPV martyrs were announced to be successfully confirmed, bringing the total number to 28.

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs, escorted by four J-20 fighter jets, is about to land at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Two J-20 fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force escort a Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs on Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Photo by Xiao Hang/Xinhua)

Two J-20 fighter jets of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force escort a Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs on Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Photo by Xiao Hang/Xinhua)

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs, escorted by four J-20 fighter jets, is about to land at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Photo by Yang Pan/Xinhua)

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs lands at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Photo by Yang Pan/Xinhua)

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs passes through a water gate at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Photo by Yang Pan/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2025 from the window of a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs back to China shows two J-20 fighter jets escorting the Y-20. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Photo by Wang Hongfei/Xinhua)

A Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs passes through a water gate at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

People line up along the street as a motorcade delivering coffins containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs passes by in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A motorcade delivering coffins containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs is seen in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) veterans receive the motorcade delivering coffins containing the remains of CPV martyrs at the entrance to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A Y-20 transport aircraft carrying the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs is about to land at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are about to be loaded onto vehicles at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Soldiers tidy up the coffins containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are about to be loaded onto vehicles at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are loaded onto vehicles at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Soldiers attend an arrival ceremony for remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are about to be loaded onto vehicles at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are loaded onto vehicles at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are about to be loaded onto vehicles at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Coffins containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People line up along the street as a motorcade delivering coffins containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs passes by in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

Coffins containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are about to be loaded onto vehicles at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A motorcade delivering coffins containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs moves along the Qingnian Street in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Photo by Li Hao/Xinhua)

Belongings left behind by Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) veterans salute during an arrival ceremony for remains of the CPV martyrs at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

People bow to the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) veterans receive the motorcade delivering coffins containing the remains of CPV martyrs at the entrance to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) veterans and other attendees see off a motorcade delivering coffins containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Staff members (rear) of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs' cemetery receive coffins containing the remains of CPV martyrs at the cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Soldiers escort coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Coffins containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Coffins containing the remains of Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs are about to be loaded onto vehicles at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

A motorcade delivering coffins containing the remains of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs passes under a billboard that reads "The heroes' return" in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2025. The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea were returned to China on Friday from the Republic of Korea (ROK). (Xinhua/Zhang Yongjin)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Zhong Wenxing)