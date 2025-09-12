We Are China

China Coast Guard fleet patrols around Diaoyu Dao

Xinhua) 11:14, September 12, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Friday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.

The patrol was aimed at protecting China's rights and interests in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.

