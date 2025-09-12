Home>>
China Coast Guard fleet patrols around Diaoyu Dao
(Xinhua) 11:14, September 12, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Friday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.
The patrol was aimed at protecting China's rights and interests in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China Coast Guard fleet patrols around Diaoyu Dao
- Japanese vessel expelled after illegally entering territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao
- China Coast Guard fleet patrols around Diaoyu Dao
- China Coast Guard fleet patrols around Diaoyu Dao
- Japanese vessel expelled after illegally entering territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao
- China Coast Guard fleet patrols around Diaoyu Dao
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.