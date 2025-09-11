Sound China-Pacific Island cooperation won’t be undermined by external noises

As the 54th Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders Meeting opened this week in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands, the Pacific Island countries (PICs) have once again become the focus of many Western media outlets. In their reports, the word "China" was frequently mentioned, but often accompanied by terms such as "shadow," "race" and "tension," all of which are colored with the intention of creating an atmosphere of unease. The geopolitical anxiety of relevant Western countries reflected here is self-evident.

At this year's PIF summit, climate change, security, sustainable development and economic resilience are some of the core issues of concern for Pacific Island leaders. In these areas, China's significance is particularly palpable because of its long-term investment, infrastructure construction and cooperation projects in the region. Some Western media reports have repeatedly and deliberately used the word "influence," in an attempt to portray the close cooperative relationship between China and PICs in a negative lens. This lays bare certain countries' anxiety over growing ties between China and PICs. However, facts have shown that such anxieties run counter to the core issues and corresponding policy choices of the PICs.

PICs are situated in a complex geopolitical and economic environment. They have endured a long history of colonialization, but also recognize their own considerable potential. Their foremost concerns are development and the ability to respond to climate. At the same time, due to their current small economic scale and limited resources, they also need to rely on external development partners for assistance. Understandably, PICs also seek greater diplomatic autonomy, and their fundamental demands are the right to development and the right to autonomy, which are also manifestations of sovereignty. In the current context of major-power competition keenly promoted by some in the West, they need to balance their relations with various major powers in order to secure development opportunities through cooperation.

Against this backdrop, China's investment in energy, infrastructure and climate adaptation projects, among others, has long provided tangible assistance to PICs, helping them enhance their capacity to address climate challenge and improve livelihoods. As early as the end of 2022, China implemented nearly 500 complete plant projects, technical assistance, in-kind assistance and concessional loan projects in PICs, helping them build many important infrastructures. In addition, China's exchanges and cooperation with the countries have continued to expand, covering more than 20 areas.

Wang Zhenyu, an associate research fellow at the Institute of Asia-Pacific Studies of China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times that the essence of China-PICs cooperation lies in mutual benefit and equal partnership. In developing partnerships that feature mutual respect and common development, China is willing to share its development experience, achievements, and opportunities, delivering a series of assistance programs on the basis of consultation and cooperation. Such aid comes with no political strings attached and is tailored for actual development needs of the countries.

Yet, some noises, particularly from some Western countries, have stigmatized China's assistance, labeling it as "economic coercion" or a "debt trap," which have become their go-to terms to discredit China's cooperation with other countries and regions, including the PICs. Needless to say, these accusations are groundless and their ill-advised attempt is futile. Wang pointed out that China's assistance is welcomed by the PICs, forming a sharp contrast with boomerang aid with strings attached from certain Western countries.

Today, PICs are both more capable and more resolved to take charge of their own development path. It is expected that Pacific Island leaders will propose building an "ocean of peace" that emphasizes regional sovereignty at this year's PIF summit, according to some media reports. This highly aligns with China's consistent cooperation philosophy of treating each other as equals, pursuing mutual benefit and win-win outcomes and respecting sovereignty.

External noises cannot change the PICs' independent judgment of who their genuine development partners are, nor can they erase the sound model of cooperation between China and those countries. Ultimately, it is the win-win outcomes of cooperation that speak the most convincing language.

