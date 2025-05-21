Chinese FM meets president of Asia Society
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Kyung-wha Kang, president of the Asia Society, here on Tuesday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that recently, progress has been made in the high-level economic and trade meeting between China and the United States, which proves that equal dialogue, mutual respect, and properly handling each other's legitimate concerns align with the common interests of both countries.
Meanwhile, the United States has continued to suppress China's legitimate development rights, and China strongly opposes the unilateral bullying, Wang said.
He called on both countries to achieve positive interactions in the Asia-Pacific region first, thereby establishing a correct way for them to get along with each other and finding effective channels for win-win cooperation.
Noting that the Asia Society has a deep understanding of China's thousands of years of cultural heritage, Kang expressed the willingness to continue sharing fact-based and objective insights about China, and build a dialogue platform to eliminate misunderstandings and promote mutual understanding, together with people with vision in the United States.
