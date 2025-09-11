10th Belt and Road Summit opens in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 09:57, September 11, 2025

Guests attend a policy dialogue on Embracing Emerging Opportunities in times of Economic Uncertainty during the 10th Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, south China, Sept. 10, 2025. The 10th Belt and Road Summit opened in Hong Kong on Wednesday, convening key officials and business leaders from Belt and Road countries and regions to explore new opportunities for collaboration and forge a win-win future. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

HONG KONG, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The 10th Belt and Road Summit opened in Hong Kong on Wednesday, convening key officials and business leaders from Belt and Road countries and regions to explore new opportunities for collaboration and forge a win-win future.

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, said in his address that over the past 10 years, more than 45,000 people from over 120 countries and regions have participated in the summit. Together, they have presented over 2,800 projects along the Belt and Road, shaping a shared vision through collaboration and connectivity.

As a "super connector" and "super value-adder" for high-quality collaborations worldwide, Hong Kong will continue to drive high-quality development along the Belt and Road, said Lee.

"The Belt and Road Initiative is a lifeline for our social and economic development. It has provided the resources and partnership we need to build the foundation for growth," said Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol in his keynote address, adding that Belt and Road projects touch the lives of ordinary Cambodians every day.

A cornerstone event supporting the Belt and Road Initiative, the summit has helped companies expand businesses and facilitated progress on various projects.

