Sixth excavation of Bairen Town site continues in N China's Hebei
Archaeologists work during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in the city of Xingtai kicked off this July and goes smoothly to date.
The ruins of Bairen Town are relatively well-preserved, covering an area of four square kilometers. The existing city walls have a circumference of about 8,000 meters, with some sections standing six to seven meters tall.
Archaeologists view tiles unearthed during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An archaeologist works during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An archaeologist works during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An archaeologist numbers a pit during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An archaeologist takes photos during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
An archaeologist shows a tile unearthed during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Workers clear soil during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows scene during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Metro network grows in Shijiazhuang, north China
- Musical instrument industry developed in Suning County, China's Hebei
- China's upscale ice creams melting hearts of consumers
- North China night market offers a cyberpunk feast for the eyes and the stomach
- Daily life in China | $10 feast under neon lights
- Death toll rises to 8, 4 still missing in north China landslide
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.