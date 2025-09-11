Sixth excavation of Bairen Town site continues in N China's Hebei

Xinhua) 09:43, September 11, 2025

Archaeologists work during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

SHIJIAZHUANG, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in the city of Xingtai kicked off this July and goes smoothly to date.

The ruins of Bairen Town are relatively well-preserved, covering an area of four square kilometers. The existing city walls have a circumference of about 8,000 meters, with some sections standing six to seven meters tall.

Archaeologists view tiles unearthed during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An archaeologist works during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An archaeologist works during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An archaeologist numbers a pit during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An archaeologist takes photos during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

An archaeologist shows a tile unearthed during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Workers clear soil during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 shows scene during the sixth excavation of the Bairen Town site in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

