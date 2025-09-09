Remembering victory: 80 seconds through 80 years

People's Daily Online) 15:41, September 09, 2025

On Sept. 2, 1945, Japan signed the instrument of surrender. China suffered more than 35 million military and civilian casualties, with countless families torn apart, during the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931–1945).

Their sacrifice laid the foundation for today's prosperous China. Marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, this 80-second video traces 80 years of China's journey — honoring history and inspiring strength for generations to come.

(Intern Zhang Shuojing contributed to this story.)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)