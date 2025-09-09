Understanding Chinese civilization with President Xi: Decoding the questions of our time through Confucian wisdom

People's Daily Online) 14:08, September 09, 2025

As we gaze upon the statue of Confucius, a dialogue spanning thousands of years begins to unfold.

Qufu, in east China's Shandong province, is the cradle of Confucianism and a living witness to the evolution and glory of Chinese civilization. From "The Analects'" call for "harmony is most precious" and "harmony without uniformity," to the "Book of Rites'" vision of "a world shared by all," Confucian thought has deeply shaped Chinese society and continues to resonate far beyond its borders.

"Harmony in diversity"—this timeless ideal continues to shine in our interconnected world. Amid global changes unseen in a century, the voice of Confucius still resonates today. His teachings of harmony, inclusiveness, benevolence and ritual order offer wisdom we can draw upon to meet today's global challenges.

