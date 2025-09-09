Xi meets Portuguese PM

Xinhua) 10:39, September 09, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi said in recent years, the two countries have achieved fruitful outcomes in cooperation across various fields, setting a model of mutual respect and mutual benefit for countries with different social systems and national conditions.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Portugal comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said China is willing to strengthen strategic communication with Portugal, steer the bilateral relations in the right direction, make the good relations even better, and make greater contributions to the prosperity and progress of the two countries and the world through solidarity and cooperation.

"The more turbulent and intertwined the international landscape becomes, the greater the need for China and Europe to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, and deepen cooperation," Xi said, calling on Portugal to work with China to uphold the positioning of China-EU partnership and promote the sustained, stable and healthy development of China-EU relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)