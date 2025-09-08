Xi sends congratulatory letter to 25th China int'l investment, trade fair

Xinhua) 11:18, September 08, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT), which opened in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

Xi noted that the CIFIT, with its permanent theme of "Further expanding bilateral investment, Jointly facilitating global development," has played a positive role in promoting the building of an open world economy and has become an effective platform for global investors to deepen practical cooperation.

Xi stressed that as a major contributor and anchor of stability for global economic growth, China will unswervingly expand high-level opening up, promote the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, continue to share its development opportunities with the world, and inject more positive energy and certainty into global development.

China is willing to work with all parties to promote a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization and create a bright future of prosperity and development, Xi noted.

The fair is organized by the Ministry of Commerce.

