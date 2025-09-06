Xi extends congratulations to plenary session of China-Russia friendship committee

Xinhua) 14:37, September 06, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping extended congratulations to the 15th plenary session of the China-Russia Friendship Committee for Peace and Development held Saturday in Vladivostok.

