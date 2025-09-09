2025 Robot World Cup Asia-Pacific Qingdao Invitational Tournament held in Shandong
Robots compete during a soccer game of the 2025 Robot World Cup (RoboCup) Asia-Pacific Qingdao Invitational Tournament in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A robot cheers up for its teammates during a soccer game of the 2025 Robot World Cup (RoboCup) Asia-Pacific Qingdao Invitational Tournament in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Robots compete during a soccer game of the 2025 Robot World Cup (RoboCup) Asia-Pacific Qingdao Invitational Tournament in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Robots compete during a soccer game of the 2025 Robot World Cup (RoboCup) Asia-Pacific Qingdao Invitational Tournament in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Robots showcase skills at World Smart Industry Expo 2025
- Chinese robotics firms target 'silver economy' with elderly-care robots
- How close are humanoid robots to everyday life?
- Humanoid robot industry thrives in China
- Crepe-making robot attracts Middle East buyers at China-Arab States Expo
- Science in disguise: Robotic antelope roams with the herd in Hoh Xil
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.