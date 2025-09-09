We Are China

2025 Robot World Cup Asia-Pacific Qingdao Invitational Tournament held in Shandong

Xinhua) 10:46, September 09, 2025

Robots compete during a soccer game of the 2025 Robot World Cup (RoboCup) Asia-Pacific Qingdao Invitational Tournament in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

