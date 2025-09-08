We Are China

Robots showcase skills at World Smart Industry Expo 2025

Ecns.cn) 14:34, September 08, 2025

Robot players compete during a boxing game at the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 7, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

The World Smart Industry Expo 2025 was held in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from Sept.5 to Sept. 8, showcasing advanced achievements including AI rehabilitation systems, portable wearable devices, elderly care robots, and senior-friendly equipment.

Robot players compete during a boxing game at the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 7, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

A robot player waits to compete in a boxing game at the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 7, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

A robot player celebrates its victory during a boxing game at the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 7, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

Robot players compete during a 3v3 robot football match at the World Smart Industry Expo 2025 in southwest China's Chongqing, Sept. 7, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

