Chinese brands make waves at IFA 2025

Xinhua) 08:35, September 09, 2025

The exhibition area of Haier is pictured at IFA Berlin 2025 in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025.

BERLIN, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology firms are making a high-profile push at IFA Berlin 2025, using Europe's largest consumer electronics trade fair to debut innovations that reflect both rising confidence and expanding global ambitions.

A smart refrigerator caught the spotlight at Haier's exhibition area, as it effortlessly uses AI to identify different foods and adjust storage settings accordingly. Visitors watched with fascination as the appliance "saw" its contents and adapted in real time.

The same technology is now embedded in Haier's washing machines, which detect laundry weight and color to optimize wash cycles - a move the company says is part of its transition from manufacturing to intelligent solutions.

"'Made in China' has been shifting toward 'Intelligently Made in China,'" Yan Xiaoming, general manager of Haier Europe, told Xinhua. "Haier is proud to be at the forefront of that transformation, aiming to lead in the global marketplace."

People learn about washing machines at the exhibition area of Hisense at IFA Berlin 2025 in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025.

Hisense also stood out at this year's fair, taking home awards for Best in Home Entertainment and Best in Design. The centerpiece is a 116-inch RGB Mini LED TV - billed as the world's largest - which drew steady crowds.

"Our goal is to make advanced display technology accessible to a broader audience," said Li Wei, president of Hisense Visual Technology. "We've aimed to turn high-end picture quality from a lab innovation into a product for everyday homes."

At the booth of the Chinese drone giant DJI, attendees lined up to try the new Avata 2 drone. Paired with flight goggles and a motion controller, the product can provide an immersive first-person flying experience.

The exhibition area of DJI is pictured at IFA Berlin 2025 in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025.

Nearby, the company's DJI Mic 3 - a wireless microphone weighing just 16 grams - was also on display, drawing considerable attention. The device, which boasts powerful audio capabilities and features such as four-channel recording and automatic gain control, sold out during the event, according to a booth representative.

Home-tech brand Hizero attracted attention with a cordless floor cleaner that uses a high-density polymer roller instead of suction. Its Chief Executive Officer Li Kaijiu said the system quietly removes both wet and dry messes, without releasing dust or fumes.

"The design helps avoid clogs and odors, and makes the device easy to clean and maintain," Li said. The product, he added, has been well received by consumers since entering the European market.

New York-based consultancy iMpact, which supports international expansion for Chinese brands, assisted more than 30 companies in their IFA appearances this year. Chris Pereira, founder and CEO of the company, said that global perceptions of Chinese brands are rapidly evolving.

People visit the exhibition area of Hisense at IFA Berlin 2025 in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025.

"In the past, Chinese brands were often associated with efficient supply chains and lower pricing," he told Xinhua. "Now they are increasingly earning the respect of their international partners, and even competitors, for how swiftly they adapt to change and drive innovation."

Pereira said many companies are no longer content with following global trends, but actively set them and define them, particularly in fields such as artificial intelligence and smart living.

"More and more Chinese companies are shifting from participants to leaders," he said. "They're actively building international partnerships, fostering long-term trust, and integrating more deeply into the global market."

People try gaming devices at the exhibition area of CHANGHONG at IFA Berlin 2025 in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 5, 2025.

"Backed by proven capabilities in products and technology, they're well-positioned to meet global challenges and thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape," he added.

