China unveils plan on AI-energy integration to drive green transition

Xinhua) 15:48, September 08, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Monday unveiled a plan to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with the energy sector, aiming to enhance energy security, improve operational efficiency, and support the country's green and low-carbon transition.

The plan, jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration, sets targets for 2027 to basically establish an innovation system for AI-energy integration and achieve notable breakthroughs in AI-enabled technologies in the sector.

By 2030, China aims for its AI applications in the energy sector to reach a world-leading level overall, with a more advanced mechanism for coordinating computing power and electricity supply, the plan said.

It calls for wider use of AI across energy application scenarios, including power grids, renewable energy and nuclear power.

The plan emphasizes breakthroughs in key technologies such as data, computing power and algorithms, outlining measures to optimize data-sharing mechanisms, establish a deeply integrated mechanism for coordinating computing power and electricity, and drive deeper integration of AI and software in the energy sector.

More efforts are needed to boost financial support and help cultivate versatile talent equipped with expertise in energy systems and AI applications, the plan added.

