Cultural charm and innovation drive a boom in China's tourism

Tourists from Austria wearing Hanfu attires pose for photos at Yuyuan Garden Mall in Shanghai, east China, July 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

NANJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Dressed in a qipao and carrying a hand-embroidered fan, Lea Hoffmann, a German traveler with a passion for Chinese culture, strolled through the ancient water-town alleys of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province.

Unlike many casual sightseers, Hoffmann insisted she was not there simply for a fleeting snapshot. "I want to truly step inside, to feel the timeless charm of traditional Chinese culture," she said, adding that this was her first trip to China.

Hoffmann's sentiment mirrors a growing trend, as "China Travel" has emerged as a global buzzword, drawing ever more visitors from abroad eager to immerse themselves in the country's heritage and vibrant culture, rather than just skim through famous landmarks.

"I was immediately captivated by the unique harmony of Suzhou, where ancient towns coexist with modern skylines," Hoffmann said. She had carefully mapped her journey with friends, listing Suzhou as a must-stop.

"I plan to head to Nanjing and Xi'an next, where I'll definitely try on hanfu for a full cultural experience," she added.

According to official figures, in Shanghai alone, inbound arrivals reached 4.16 million in the first half of this year, with 3.83 million overnight stays, far exceeding last year's level. Travel platform Trip.com reported that inbound bookings in the city soared about 85 percent year on year this summer.

Matthew Stevens, an overseas student in Jiangsu's Nanjing, said he is preparing to take his South African friend who is coming to China to watch the buzz around the Su Super League, a wildly popular grassroots football league in Jiangsu.

"Performances, sports events, exhibitions, cuisine, all these are now reasons for international travelers to come to China," said Hu Di, head of a Suzhou-based international travel agency. Hu noted that more foreigners now opt for multi-stop itineraries, longer stays and tailor-made tours over one-size-fits-all packages.

In Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the "Longest Day in Chang'an Theme Block," a cultural experience project, recreates the Tang Dynasty elements with costume rentals, immersive performances and traditional food and crafts, becoming a sensation on overseas social media. "The costumes and scenes look so incredible. I can't wait to go there myself," Hoffmann said.

China's visa-free policies are also fueling the boom. According to the National Immigration Administration, 76 countries now enjoy unilateral or mutual visa-free entry, with transit exemptions expanded to 55 countries. In the first half of 2025, 13.64 million travelers entered China visa-free, up 53.9 percent year on year.

Beyond culture, technology-driven experiences are drawing visitors as well. At summer camps, VR headsets, drone light shows and AI programs proved particularly popular. "Many foreign students are fascinated by AI applications like autonomous driving," said Xu Zihui, an organizer at a Jiangsu study-tour institute.

Zhou Zhanfeng, a staff member from China International Travel Service Limited, noted that many visitors now request tours of electric vehicle plants and internet companies. "They want to understand China's innovation capacity up close," he said. China's growing global tech presence has, in turn, sparked greater curiosity among travelers and boosted confidence in Chinese-made products.

The trend is also making waves in shopping. From trendy fashion to cutting-edge electronics, the "China Shopping" craze is gaining momentum.

The State Taxation Administration reported that this year's rollout of nationwide "instant tax refund" services has lifted efficiency by over 40 percent, with more than 7,200 duty-free stores now open across the country. The number of travelers benefiting from tax refunds rose 186 percent year on year.

"China's complete manufacturing supply chain ensures both quality and competitive prices, which makes overseas visitors keen to buy," said Zhang Chunlong, a researcher with the Jiangsu Provincial Academy of Social Sciences.

Meanwhile, supporting services for inbound travelers are expanding. For instance, overseas bank card compatibility is now widespread, with mobile payment systems upgraded for international cards.

"Some Germans still hold outdated impressions of China," Hoffmann said. "Travel is the best way to break stereotypes. I hope by sharing my experiences, more Europeans can discover the real, vibrant China."

