Xuzhou welcomes thousands for Jiangsu City Football League

16:41, August 06, 2025 By Zhong Wenxing, Zhou Jinjia, Yu Liang, Su Yingxiang, Yu Le, Feng Yuxin ( People's Daily Online

Crowds gather at the Su Chao fan zone in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

More than 30,000 fans packed the Xuzhou Olympic Sports Center on Aug. 2 for the eighth round of the 2025 Jiangsu Football City League, also known as "Su Chao."

Supporters, including many who traveled from Yangzhou to cheer for their team, also took the opportunity to explore Xuzhou's vibrant cultural scene, sample local cuisine, and visit major city attractions.

The event, promoted as a showcase of football and regional culture, boosts local tourism and consumption. The city offered discounted tickets and convenient public transportation to welcome visitors.

"Su Chao isn't just about two teams competing," said local resident Zhang Yuheng, "It's a cultural and emotional exchange between two cities." Alvaro Lago, from Spain, joined the crowd in cheering for the teams, fully immersed in the vibrant atmosphere at the stadium.

(Zhang Shuojing, as an intern, also contributed to this article.)

The Su Chao fan zone in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Fans watch the match on a big screen at the Su Chao fan zone in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

A football match at Xuzhou Olympic Sports Center, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Yu Liang)

Fans watch a football match at Xuzhou Olympic Sports Center, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Yu Liang)

Fans line up for Xuzhou cultural and tourism souvenirs at Xuzhou Olympic Sports Center, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Fans wave flags in support before a game at Xuzhou Olympic Sports Center, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Jinjia)

Fans cheer for Team Xuzhou at Xuzhou Olympic Sports Center, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Jinjia)

Fans show support for Team Yangzhou at Xuzhou Olympic Sports Center, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Jinjia)

Alvaro Lago, from Spain, watches Su Chao at Xuzhou Olympic Sports Center, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Su Yingxiang)

Fans of Team Xuzhou at Xuzhou Olympic Sports Center, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Jinjia)

A popular check-in spot in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Locals cheer for Team Xuzhou before a match at Xuzhou Olympic Sports Center, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Jinjia)

Local fan Zhang Yuheng (first from left) cheers for Team Xuzhou at Xuzhou Olympic Sports Center, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 2, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

