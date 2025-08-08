East China city gains popularity among Korean filmmakers, golfers

NANJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Korean director Choi Sik-min, known for his screenplay work on popular TV series, has found a favored filming location: the small city of Yancheng in east China's Jiangsu Province.

After filming his first short, "The Drama Club," in Yancheng, Choi has shot over 20 collaborative Sino-Korean short films there, including the "The Forbidden Master," which has gained over 370 million views online to date.

Choi's favorite place to film in the city is China-ROK International Street, also known as Dongdaemun KK-PARK, located in the Yancheng Economic and Technological Development Zone.

Inspired by the famed Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (ROK), the block in Yancheng combines a streamlined modern design with traditional elements of Korean houses, creating a Korean-style international entertainment district that integrates amusement and commerce.

Since it opened in 2022, the block has aimed to style itself as the most Korean cultural landmark across the Yangtze River Delta region, according to Dong Zhengxia, chairman of the Jiangsu Century New City Cultural Tourism Development Company.

Its Korean characteristics and diverse business models, including themed hotels, amusement parks, theaters and restaurants, offer a wide range of set locations for film crews. Additionally, the low costs and high efficiency of ready-made filming environments are significant factors in attracting Korean filmmakers, Dong said.

"The filming and labor costs in the ROK are relatively high, almost three times those here," Dong explained.

Long before the cameras roll each day, golf carts are already streaking across Yancheng's emerald fairways. Ryu Ku-keun, president of Yancheng's Korean chamber of commerce, quipped that in ROK, the three best-known Chinese destinations are Zhangjiajie, Shanghai and Yancheng.

"Zhangjiajie is for sightseeing, Shanghai is for shopping, and Yancheng is where Korean golfers come to swing," Ryu said.

Fueled by a booming Sino-Korean travel scene, the city's pristine golf courses and frequent flights have turned it into a golfer's paradise. Sheyang Island Golf Club now tops Korean social-media rankings and sits high on the destination of weekend golfers' trip to China.

With a population of about 50 million, the ROK counts roughly 5 million golf enthusiasts, making the sport popular almost nationwide, Ryu said.

Since last April, Sheyang Island Golf Club has been partnering with a Chinese travel agency to roll out an all-inclusive package tour that includes round-trip flights and hotel accommodation. They are now promoting the Yancheng golf tours in the Korean market.

In November 2024, China implemented a 30-day visa-free entry policy for ROK citizens. Yancheng seized the opportunity, working to create a Korean wave in its inbound tourism market.

Flights from Seoul depart for Yancheng every Tuesday and Saturday, and take just two hours. Playing golf in Yancheng costs about 400 yuan (about 56 U.S. dollars) per person per day, including a lunch. The cost of a one-night stay in a star-rated hotel in Sheyang County is 200 to 300 yuan, and the round-trip airfare is about 3,000 yuan, according to Ryu.

"All these costs add up to less than half of the golfing costs back in the ROK," he said. However, most people visiting Yancheng only for playing golf, not for sightseeing, he said, which he finds regrettable.

Ryu plans to take matters into his own hands. "I have already connected with Korean travel agencies and am currently in the stage of attracting visitors. In addition to playing golf, I will arrange for them to visit various scenic spots in Yancheng."

Since a China-ROK industrial park opened in Yancheng in 2017, the city is now a barometer of the cooperation between the two countries in China's Yangtze River Delta.

To date, some 1,000 ROK firms have settled in Yancheng, bringing in more than 13 billion U.S. dollars in investment. One key fixture is SK On's battery mega-factory, which has been Jiangsu's largest foreign investment project in recent years.

More than 10,000 ROK nationals now live and work in Yancheng. For them, the small city has been a home away from home, Ryu said.

