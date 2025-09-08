China's first batch of earthquake relief assistance to Afghanistan arrives in Kabul

Emergency earthquake relief supplies provided by the Chinese government to Afghanistan are unloaded from a Y-20 aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force at the Kabul airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 7, 2025.(Xinhua/Li Ang)

KABUL, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of emergency earthquake relief supplies provided by the Chinese government to Afghanistan arrived in Kabul on Sunday.

The shipment, aboard two Y-20 aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force, included tents, blankets and other urgently needed items for quake-hit areas.

A handover ceremony was attended by Bao Xuhui, charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Afghanistan, Sharafuddin Muslim, deputy minister of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, as well as representatives from the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority and Red Crescent Society.

Bao said that the strong earthquake that struck Kunar and other provinces in Afghanistan had caused significant casualties and property damage. The Chinese government decided to immediately provide emergency humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which fully demonstrated the Chinese government and people's friendship towards the Afghan government and people, he said.

Under the leadership of the Afghan government, Bao said, people in the affected areas would definitely overcome difficulties and rebuild their homes as early as possible.

Muslim said that the first batch of emergency assistance from the Chinese government is of great support to the people in the affected areas.

Noting that Afghan leaders appreciated China's sincere condolences and precious support, he said the Afghan side will always remember the friendship of the Chinese people towards the Afghan people.

Emergency earthquake relief supplies provided by the Chinese government to Afghanistan are unloaded from a Y-20 aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force at the Kabul airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 7, 2025. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

