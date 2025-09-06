Belt and Road Initiative embodies community with shared future for humanity: report

September 06, 2025

KUNMING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has served as a vivid example of materializing the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, according to a think tank report released Saturday.

The report, titled "Answering the Questions of Our Time: The Global Significance and Practical Value of China's Public Intellectual Goods," was released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

Proposed in 2013, the BRI has upheld the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, while embracing the concepts of openness, greenness and integrity, the report said.

The initiative focuses on five key areas -- policy coordination, infrastructure connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration and closer people-to-people ties -- which the report categorizes as "hard connectivity," "soft connectivity" and "heart connectivity."

Over more than a decade of development, the BRI has grown into the world's largest platform for international cooperation, featuring a wide range of landmark projects such as the China-Europe Railway Express, the China-Laos Railway, and Greece's Piraeus Port.

The initiative has become a widely welcomed international public product and platform for international cooperation provided by China, and has opened up new pathways for the common development of all countries, the report said.

