China to work with all parties for progress in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:55, July 23, 2025

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with all parties to strive for solid progress in pursuing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation for common development and a win-win future, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

Guo made the remarks at the daily press briefing when asked to comment on a recent report regarding the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The report said that the project value under the BRI in the first six months of this year is greater than the total for the whole of 2024, hitting a record high. Some media and scholars say that China's increased engagement with countries under the BRI contrasts starkly with the approach of the United States, which is imposing bruising tariffs on trading partners around the world. BRI countries saw "an opportunity to deepen ties with China."

Guo said Belt and Road cooperation has now entered a new stage of high-quality development, adding that from Eurasia to Africa and Latin America, and from physical connectivity to institutional connectivity and people-to-people connectivity, the fruits of cooperation have benefited the people from over 150 countries.

Guo listed representative projects of the BRI: the Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway has served more than 10 million passengers; China-Europe Railway Express has provided over 110 thousand freight train services; the first ever two-way voyage between Chancay and Shanghai through the new land-sea corridor between China and Latin America has been completed; the installed capacity of photovoltaic power plants jointly built by China and Africa totaled over 1.5 gigawatts; "Small and beautiful" projects like the Luban Workshops and the juncao technology have led households to a road to prosperity.

Guo noted that after the development of more than a decade, and built on the advancements in connectivity, Belt and Road cooperation expands to a platform for trade and industrial cooperation, assisting more countries to integrate into the international industrial chain and safeguarding the stability and resilience of global supply chain.

In Belt and Road cooperation, China follows the principles of "planning together, building together, and benefiting together," the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation, and the goal of pursuing high-standard, people-centered and sustainable cooperation, and is committed to promoting the modernization of all the countries, he added.

