China to host Digital Silk Road Development Forum in time-honored port city

Xinhua) 11:14, July 04, 2025

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- This year's World Internet Conference (WIC) Digital Silk Road Development Forum will be held on July 24 in the city of Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, according to a WIC press conference on Thursday.

The forum will feature discussions on a variety of topics, such as inclusive cooperation on digital trade under the Belt and Road Initiative, AI empowerment for high-quality development of the private economy, and digital-intelligent transformation and sustainable development of international logistics, according to the WIC.

At the press conference, Ren Xianliang, secretary-general of the WIC, said the forum will also feature discussions on AI development and governance, studies on innovation in and development of the digital economy, and digital presentation of traditional Chinese culture, among others.

Located on the narrow plains along the Fujian coastline, Quanzhou was one of the largest ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road, particularly during China's Song Dynasty (960-1279) and Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). In 2021, the city won UNESCO World Cultural Heritage status.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)