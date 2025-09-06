Experts develop brain-computer interface technology to identify brain tumor boundaries

Xinhua) 11:35, September 06, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have recently completed a clinical trial of implantable microelectrode arrays for the precise localization of deep-seated brain tumor boundaries, marking a breakthrough in the country's development of implantable clinical brain-computer interface technology.

Brain tumors such as gliomas and brain metastases are characterized by high incidence, high mortality and high recurrence rates. Their invasive growth patterns often result in blurred boundaries between tumor tissue and normal brain tissue, making the precise localization of lesion boundaries critical in surgical resection, radiotherapy planning, and prognosis evaluation.

Although commonly used preoperative examinations can roughly locate tumors and help identify lesions while avoiding functional areas, they cannot reflect dynamic changes during surgery, said Shi Huaizhang, director of the neurosurgery department at the First Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University. Shi emphasized that the medical community urgently needs a technology that is capable of real-time intraoperative interpretation and accurate identification.

To address this need, the Aerospace Information Research Institute (AIR) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with the hospital, utilized a clinical brain-computer interface microelectrode and a multi-level regulation and high-throughput neural signal synchronization detector, both of which were developed by AIR. This partnership successfully completed a clinical trial of the technologies to determine the precise localization of deep-seated brain tumor boundaries.

The clinical microelectrode used in the trial is primarily based on micro-electromechanical systems technology and nano-functional material technology. Functioning as a novel brain-computer interface neural probe with a high spatiotemporal resolution, it combines high flexibility and biosafety levels, allowing it to identify tumor boundaries through real-time signal detection.

The accompanying neural signal detector acts as a signal decoder, synchronously collecting and analyzing massive neural signals. It converts raw signals captured by the electrode into precise "lesion navigation," thereby providing real-time data for intraoperative tumor boundary assessment.

Wang Mixia, an associate researcher at AIR, highlighted that the clinical microelectrode's advantages include a wider detection range, higher positioning accuracy and more comprehensive information dimensions.

"It breaks through the limitations of traditional neural electrodes, which can only detect cortical brain tumors," Wang said. "Our electrodes can detect neural signals across the cortex, shallow brain, and even deep brain regions -- enabling not only the detection of neuroelectrophysiological signals but also the simultaneous detection of neurotransmitter chemical signals, which provide more accurate information."

Shi said that the clinical trial was conducted on a glioma patient. By integrating imaging data with real-time, single-cell-level neural signal feedback from the clinical microelectrode, the team successfully and accurately identified the tumor boundary. Their approach allowed for maximal tumor resection while preserving functional areas.

"After the surgery, the patient experienced no epileptic seizures, demonstrated clear and fluent language expression, and showed an improved quality of life," Shi said. "Additionally, the surgery avoided new neurological impairments, laying a solid foundation for subsequent rehabilitation and follow-up treatment."

