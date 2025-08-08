China aims to achieve breakthroughs in brain-computer interface technology by 2027

Xinhua) 08:25, August 08, 2025

Visitors learn about intelligent brain-computer systems at the Zhongguancun Exhibition Center in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Multiple Chinese authorities have jointly issued a set of guidelines aimed at promoting the innovative development of the brain-computer interface (BCI) industry.

The country seeks to achieve key technological breakthroughs in the industry by 2027, alongside the establishment of advanced technology, industry and standards systems, according to the guidelines, which were released by several state organs including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Development and Reform Commission.

BCI technology enables interaction between biological and machine intelligence by building information channels between the human brain and machines, exemplifying the integration of the life sciences and information technology.

Specifically, the guidelines call for the accelerated adoption of BCI products across sectors such as industrial manufacturing, health care and consumption by 2027, and for the development of new scenarios, business models and formats.

By 2030, the country should strengthen its BCI innovation capabilities significantly, establish a safe and reliable industrial ecosystem, and cultivate two to three globally influential leading enterprises, according to the guidelines.

They also outline an array of key tasks, including the advancement of basic hardware and software research, and achieving significant progress in the development of BCI chips.

