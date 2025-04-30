Chinese researchers develop flexible implantation robot for brain-computer interface

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese research team has independently developed a robot capable of implanting ultra-fine flexible microelectrodes into animal brains.

The robot, developed by researchers from the Institute of Automation under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), has received preliminary acceptance for Shenzhen's major science and technology infrastructure project on brain analysis and simulation.

The robot, which boasts multiple proprietary technologies, demonstrates good compatibility with various flexible microelectrode specifications and enables precise cortical implantation in rodents and non-human primates, according to Yu Shan with the CAS Automation Institute, leader of the research.

This advancement supports scientists in implanting microelectrodes thinner and softer than human hair into experimental animals' cerebral cortex, significantly facilitating brain research and BCI development.

"Guided by intelligent sensing systems, the robot achieves micron-level three-dimensional operational precision to implant multiple 10-micron-thick, 100-micron-wide filamentary electrodes while actively avoiding cerebral blood vessels," Yu explained.

After being implanted, these flexible electrodes transmit neural signals to microchips for processing and communication. The system can decode brain activity patterns for external device control or modulate neural circuits through microcurrent stimulation of target neurons.

The robot has been used to support the implantation of multiple flexible electrode types.

