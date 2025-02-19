Chinese scientists uncover complex blueprint of human brain cortex

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- Researchers from the Institute of Automation at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have revealed the intrinsic relationship between the topological structure of human brain cortex connections and genetic characteristics, according to a study published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

Fan Lingzhong, a researcher at the institute, explained that neural networks operate as human think, learn, or perceive the world, with trillions of connections enabling rapid information transfer.

The study addresses a fundamental question: How do these intricate connections form, and why do distinct brain regions exhibit such orderly distribution across the cortex?

"The brain begins following a genetic 'blueprint' during embryonic development," Fan noted.

Researchers proposed a hypothesis: genetic encoding and cortical connectivity are not directly correlated due to the vast numerical disparity between genes and neural connections. Instead, genes likely guide the spatial organization of white matter fiber tracts through efficient organizational principles, forming specific embedded patterns in the cortex, said Li Deying, the paper's lead author and a doctoral student at the institute.

By analyzing comprehensive datasets, the team identified three dominant topological axes governing brain connectivity: dorsal-ventral, anterior-posterior, and medial-lateral.

These axes not only reflect patterns of cortical connections but also closely align with embryonic morphogenetic and genetic gradients during development, Li said.

A key finding of the study, Fan emphasized, is the definition of a "global connectivity topology" across the entire brain, which shows significant correspondence with gene expression.

This suggests that genes influence complex neural wiring through simplified rules, implying the brain's organization follows an invisible rule shaped by genetics.

