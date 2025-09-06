China human rights foundation delegation concludes visit to Türkiye, Italy

ROME, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A delegation led by Zhou Shuchun, executive vice-president of China Foundation for Human Rights Development, concluded a five-day visit to Türkiye and Italy on Friday.

During the trip, the delegation held in-depth discussions with institutions including Türkiye's Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation and the Institute for International Legal Studies of Italy's National Research Council on issues of common concern, and met with Pier Ferdinando Casini, honorary president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and member of Italy's Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. They reached broad consensus.

The delegation noted that the Global Governance Initiative, recently proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting, provides Chinese wisdom and solutions for improving global governance and injects strong impetus into joint efforts with all countries to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

The delegation also highlighted the remarkable progress China has achieved in the cause of human rights since the launch of the 14th Five-Year Plan in 2021, elaborating on China's path, vision and practices in the field of human rights.

Think tanks, media outlets and other institutions in Türkiye and Italy spoke highly of China's achievements in economic and social development and in human rights protection, as well as China's important role in international affairs and human rights.

They expressed hope to deepen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation with China Foundation for Human Rights Development and other relevant Chinese institutions to promote mutual understanding and closer ties.

