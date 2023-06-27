Commentary: Global human rights cause calls for unity, action

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person. With this year marking the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world needs stronger action to better promote and protect human rights amid both old and new challenges.

Over the past seven decades, huge progress has been made across the board on ensuring the enjoyment of human rights on the whole, in various fields such as democracy, poverty reduction, health and the rights of women.

Yet, today's world faces a growing deficit in peace, development, security and governance, which all countries should jointly work to tackle for the solid promotion and protection of human rights. Difficult and urgent tasks must still be completed to deliver on the commitments made in the international human rights treaties, which include the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action adopted 30 years ago by the World Conference on Human Rights.

The alleviation and elimination of extreme poverty, a "high priority" for the international community as stated in the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action, encountered setbacks. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global extreme poverty rate rose in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years, figures from the United Nations show. The goal of eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, as laid out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, faces unprecedented challenges.

Upholding a people-centered approach, China has opened a path of human rights development in keeping with the trend of the times and its national reality. The human rights of the Chinese people are guaranteed like never before. China has eradicated absolute poverty and finished building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. The realization of all-round moderate prosperity represents comprehensive progress on ensuring universal human rights in China and a significant contribution to the global human rights cause.

Through its own practices, China has added diversity to the concept of human rights. It also proved that there is no one-size-fits-all human rights development path.

China advocates safeguarding human rights through security, promoting them through development, and advancing them through cooperation. The Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, all proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, have provided new insights for enhancing the global efforts of solidarity, cooperation and development to advance the cause of human rights.

For developing countries, the rights to subsistence and development are the primary human rights. Realizing human rights requires a peaceful environment. Inclusive and sustainable development and distinctive modernization paths can ensure that people of all countries enjoy human rights equitably. Exchange and dialogue based on the principle of mutual respect and equality are conducive to fostering consensus and jointly promoting human rights.

Human rights are in a constant process of development to meet people's aspirations for a better life and their well-rounded development. Countries should cooperate with each other in ensuring the right to development and eliminating obstacles to development. For the advancement of the global human rights cause amid daunting challenges such as climate change and poverty reduction, the right choice for all countries is solidarity, cooperation and shared prosperity through pragmatic action, rather than division and confrontation.

Humanity once again stands at the crossroads of history. Upholding the spirit of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action and the common values of humanity, the international community should strive for fairer, more reasonable and more inclusive global human rights governance, and firmly oppose the hegemonic acts of creating human rights crises in other countries in the name of human rights.

