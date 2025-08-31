Through the reporter's lens: Get a peek into SCO

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 is being held in north China's Tianjin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. Leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations have gathered here for the largest SCO summit in history.

The SCO has, over its 24-year development, grown into a comprehensive regional organization representing nearly half of the world's population.

This year, it is expected to pool consensus and steer the organization toward building a closer community with a shared future.

Key outcomes will include the signing of a declaration by leaders of SCO member states at the summit as well as the approval of the bloc's development strategy for the next 10 years.

At the SCO Summit Media Center, journalists from around the globe are busy working, eager to witness the outcomes firsthand and share them with the world.

Come and follow a reporter from People's Daily Online and discover the key highlights of the SCO!

