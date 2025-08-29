China urges stronger UN role, calls for reform

Xinhua) 13:22, August 29, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on Friday called for strengthening, not weakening, the role of the United Nations (UN), saying reforms are needed to help the world body tackle global challenges.

"Recent years have repeatedly reminded us through major crises that the UN's role must be strengthened, not diminished. Its status must be upheld, not replaced," Ma told a press conference on activities marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

He stated that the UN's effectiveness depends on member states upholding the UN Charter and observing international law and the basic norms governing international relations.

Ma added that reforms are needed to help the organization better respond to global challenges, especially by boosting the representation and voice of developing countries in international affairs.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory of WWII and also the founding of the UN, the direct outcome of the war.

"For eight decades, the UN has carried the aspirations of people around the world for peace and development, and remains the most universal, authoritative and representative inter-governmental organization," Ma said.

He noted that, despite advances in human civilization, the UN Charter's vision remains far from being fulfilled, particularly undermined by individual countries' unilateralism, wanton withdrawals from treaties and organizations, and the selective use of the UN.

Such practices, he said, have seriously undermined the international order.

Ma said that China has taken the lead in practicing true multilateralism and firmly supports the UN in playing a central role in international affairs.

"As the UN enters its next 80 years, China is ready to work with all parties to strengthen the UN's role and build a more just and equitable system of global governance," he added.

