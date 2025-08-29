Chinese trade delegation to visit U.S.: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 08:25, August 29, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese trade delegation will visit Washington, D.C. to meet with U.S. officials, the Ministry of Commerce announced Thursday.

The delegation, led by Li Chenggang, China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice commerce minister, will visit the United States after visiting Canada from Aug. 24 to 27, said ministry spokesperson He Yongqian.

China is willing to work with the United States to leverage the bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism, resolve issues through equal-footed dialogue and communication, and jointly maintain the steady, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, the spokesperson said.

