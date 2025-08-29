Chinese trade delegation to visit U.S.: commerce ministry
(Xinhua) 08:25, August 29, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese trade delegation will visit Washington, D.C. to meet with U.S. officials, the Ministry of Commerce announced Thursday.
The delegation, led by Li Chenggang, China international trade representative with the Ministry of Commerce and vice commerce minister, will visit the United States after visiting Canada from Aug. 24 to 27, said ministry spokesperson He Yongqian.
China is willing to work with the United States to leverage the bilateral economic and trade consultation mechanism, resolve issues through equal-footed dialogue and communication, and jointly maintain the steady, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations, the spokesperson said.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China ranks among top 3 trading partners for 157 countries, regions: official
- China plays stabilizing role in global trade: Turkish business insiders
- China's foreign trade up 2.9 pct in H1
- China’s trade-in program, combined promotions fuel 618 sales, sweeten global brands
- China Dynamics: China's foreign trade shows resilience in first five months
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.