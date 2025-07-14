We Are China

China's foreign trade up 2.9 pct in H1

Ecns.cn) 17:02, July 14, 2025

Aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows container ships approaching Longtan Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. (Photo/China News Service)

China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 21.79 trillion yuan (about $3.05 trillion) in the first half of 2025, up 2.9 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs on Monday.

Aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows container ships approaching Longtan Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. (Photo/China News Service)

Aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows container ships approaching Longtan Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)