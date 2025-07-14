Home>>
China's foreign trade up 2.9 pct in H1
(Ecns.cn) 17:02, July 14, 2025
Aerial drone photo taken on July 14, 2025 shows container ships approaching Longtan Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. (Photo/China News Service)
China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 21.79 trillion yuan (about $3.05 trillion) in the first half of 2025, up 2.9 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs on Monday.


