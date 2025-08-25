China ranks among top 3 trading partners for 157 countries, regions: official

Sun Meijun, head of the General Administration of Customs, speaks at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office (SCIO) on China Customs' achievements in safeguarding borders and promoting high-quality development in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has ranked among the top three trading partners for 157 countries and regions worldwide, said Sun Meijun, head of the General Administration of Customs (GAC), at a press conference on Monday.

In 2024, China's trade with Belt and Road Initiative participating countries reached 22 trillion yuan (about 3 trillion U.S. dollars), comprising over 50 percent of its total imports and exports, Sun said.

The nation's trade with emerging markets, including ASEAN, Latin America, Africa and Central Asia, has expanded at an annual pace of more than 10 percent since the beginning of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), according to Sun.

Sun emphasized China's commitment to international cooperation, revealing 519 international cooperation documents signed since 2021 to foster mutual economic benefits.

