Chinese automaker FAW launches its first-ever China-Europe freight train service

Xinhua) 16:15, August 26, 2025

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- A train loaded with high-end auto parts from leading Chinese automaker China FAW Group Co., Ltd. departed Changchun in northeast China's Jilin Province for Europe on Monday, marking the company's first direct China-Europe Railway Express service.

The train, carrying components for FAW's Hongqi, Jiefang and Bestune brands, will travel approximately 7,900 kilometers, passing through Manzhouli Port before continuing on to Europe.

As the only automaker in China licensed to operate the China-Europe Railway Express, Changchun-headquartered FAW has innovatively adopted a multimodal transport solution that seamlessly integrates rail and sea freight and overseas warehousing. This comprehensive approach delivers end-to-end service, effectively reducing overall logistics costs and significantly enhancing the resilience of its supply chain.

Compared with traditional sea freight, this route has reduced transportation time from 45 days to just 18, while cutting logistics costs by more than 30 percent. This efficiency boost is set to significantly enhance the international competitiveness of FAW's vehicle exports.

In 2024, FAW exported 125,000 vehicles, marking a year-on-year increase of 36.2 percent. Two flagship new energy models under the Hongqi brand made their debut in the European market, considerably enhancing the brand's international profile.

Meanwhile, FAW sold 3.2 million vehicles in 2024, generating revenue of over 550 billion yuan (about 77.3 billion U.S. dollars) last year.

