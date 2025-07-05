Strength will not bring true peace: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:40, July 05, 2025

PARIS, July 4 (Xinhua) -- War is not a solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and preemptive strikes apparently lack legitimacy, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday, stressing that strength will not bring true peace.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris.

When asked about the situation in the Middle East, Wang said the recent military conflict between Israel and Iran should not be repeated. He stressed that the abuse of military force will only lead to further conflict and accumulate more hatred. The United States has set a bad precedent by openly bombing the nuclear facilities of a sovereign nation.

He warned that if such actions trigger a nuclear disaster, the whole world will bear the consequences.

