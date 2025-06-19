China's green capacity boosts environmental cooperation with Europe

Xinhua) 14:18, June 19, 2025

LISBON, June 19 (Xinhua) -- As China and the European Union (EU) mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, their partnership in green energy is expanding with unprecedented scope and depth.

From solar and wind to battery storage and electric mobility, China's green capacity is becoming a vital engine for China-EU ecological cooperation, driving carbon reduction, advancing the green transition and offering practical models for global sustainable development.

Europe's clean energy transformation is gaining momentum as China's involvement is increasingly visible across key regions. In Portugal, cooperation in solar power and lithium battery technologies has deepened.

Pedro Amaral Jorge, CEO of the Portuguese Renewable Energy Association, said that Chinese-made solar panels now account for about 85 percent of the country's market share, all certified to the highest international standards. He added that achieving Portugal's 2030 target of 22 GW installed solar capacity "requires closer cooperation with China," stressing China's role in supporting the EU's broader 2030 climate and energy goals.

Spain, a solar energy leader in Europe, ranks second in the EU in installed photovoltaic capacity, following Germany.

"Chinese products are highly competitive," said Milan Prodanovic, head of the electric systems division at IMDEA Energy, a Madrid-based research institute. He added that Chinese technologies will undoubtedly play a key role in Spain's future energy solutions.

In Central and Eastern Europe, China's presence in renewable energy is also expanding. In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Ivovik Wind Power Project -- jointly developed by PowerChina and China General Technology Group -- has been connected to the grid for more than nine months, generating over 160 million kWh of electricity. With a capacity of 84 MW, it is the country's largest wind farm and is projected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 240,000 tons annually.

Marinko Cavara, deputy speaker of the country's House of Representatives and chair of the parliamentary friendship group with Asia, said that projects like Ivovik are already delivering benefits. "These are people-oriented projects that are gradually improving lives and supporting national development," he told Xinhua.

Beyond power generation, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers are also accelerating their entry into the European market. Automakers like BYD, SAIC Motor and Chery are rapidly expanding their presence. BYD is building a passenger car plant in Hungary, while Chery has partnered with Spain's Ebro to produce EVs locally.

Green supply chain players are following suit. Battery giant CATL is constructing facilities in Germany, Hungary and Spain.

"Europe's automotive sector is increasingly open to China's green capacity -- not just for cost efficiency and industrial scale, but also for innovation in batteries, smart vehicles and drivetrain systems," said German automotive expert Ferdinand Dudenhoffer.

He noted that Chinese firms are becoming central to Europe's green auto transition and are contributing significantly to global efforts toward sustainable mobility.

Looking ahead, Fernanda Ilheu, professor at the University of Lisbon and president of the New Silk Road Association, emphasized that China-EU cooperation in clean energy, environmental governance and green technologies is shaping a model of mutually beneficial green transformation.

"This approach is not only accelerating sustainable growth in our region, but also offering a practical reference for countries across the Global South," She said.

