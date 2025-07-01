FM's visit to Europe seen as boosting ties

July 01, 2025 By ZHANG ZHOUXIANG

European politicians and entrepreneurs have welcomed the renewed boost to the China-European Union relationship in this milestone year for the ties, as Foreign Minister Wang Yi kicked off his tour of three European nations on Monday.

The seven-day visit, which will take Wang to Belgium, Germany and France, comes as China and the EU celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, and as the two sides prepare for a key China-EU Summit in Beijing at the end of July.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Wang's visit aims to further strengthen strategic communication, enhance political trust and expand practical cooperation between China and Europe.

The visit also echoes both sides' recent signals that they wish to keep dialogue open and constructive despite differences, and jointly tackle global challenges such as economic recovery, climate change and sustainable development.

"I think it's very important that the dialogue between China and the European Union is moving forward. We have a special moment because this is the 50th anniversary of their mutual diplomatic relationship," Maria Joao Rodrigues, president of the Foundation for European Progressive Studies and former Portuguese minister of employment, told China Daily.

She noted that the upcoming summit in Beijing will be of special significance.

"The visit from the Chinese foreign minister here to Brussels is especially important to prepare for the coming summit, because we need a frank dialogue between China and the European Union. If both of them could agree to work together, they will be able to cope with many global challenges facing all, and the world will become much better," she said.

Wang will be traveling to Brussels and other European capitals at the invitation of Kaja Kallas, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Johann Wadephul, foreign minister of Germany, and Jean-Noel Barrot, France's minister for Europe and foreign affairs.

Michael Schumann, board chairman of the German Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, said: "Fifteen years ago I myself had the opportunity to visit China for the first time. It was a country undergoing enormous transformation.

"In more than 100 visits since then, I have seen — with admiration and at times utter amazement — how China has grown, modernized and integrated into the world economy," Schumann said in a video speech delivered to the 2025 China-Europe Business Forum, which was held on Friday in Brussels and organized by the China Chamber of Commerce to the EU. The forum was part of events marking the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations.

'Next chapter'

"I have witnessed how Europe has evolved — becoming more aware of its strategic vulnerabilities, but also more assertive in defining its global role," Schumann added. "We now face the next chapter. Not one of naive engagement, but of realistic cooperation. Not one dictated by dominance, but shaped by diplomacy, fairness and common responsibility."

During his stay in Brussels, Wang will meet and hold talks with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot.

Luis Neves, CEO of the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative based in Brussels, said that "as a business association, we support very much the relationships between China and the European Union".

"As a global business organization, we have many multinational entrepreneurs from China, Europe, as well as the United States, and their business relationships are fundamental to drive growth and enhance competitiveness," he said.

"A strong dialogue between the EU and China will benefit both," he added.

