China-Mongolia border port handles 2,000 China-Europe freight trains this year

Xinhua) 16:05, July 16, 2025

HOHHOT, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The northern port of Erenhot in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, has recorded 2,000 entry and exit China-Europe freight trains this year, China Railway Hohhot Group Co., Ltd. said Wednesday.

This milestone underscores the success of an integrated transport model between Erenhot Port and Mongolia's Zamyn-Uud station designed to enhance efficiency.

Daily dialogues and monthly meetings streamline coordination on cross-border train flows, ensuring precise scheduling of arrivals and departures, according to China Railway Hohhot Group. Further optimization, the group added, will see the adoption of a digital port system to enable paperless customs clearance, bolstering collaboration with customs, border inspection, and other checkpoint units, among others.

"We've cut border inspection time to under 30 minutes and reduced overall clearance time by over 5 percent," said Yun Zhijun with Erenhot Station.

As a pivotal entry-exit point for the central corridor of the China-Europe railway service, Erenhot port now serves 73 routes linking over 60 cities across 24 Chinese provincial-level regions to more than 70 cities or stations in more than 10 countries, including Germany and Poland.

