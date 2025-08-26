China is driving force of SCO's development, says Kyrgyz expert

Xinhua) 13:26, August 26, 2025

BISHKEK, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China plays a significant role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and is the driving force of its development, a Kyrgyz expert has said.

"China plays a key role in the development of the SCO, and the figures speak for themselves," Kyrgyz expert Igor Shestakov told Xinhua in a recent interview.

From January to July, China's total imports and exports with other SCO members reached 2.11 trillion yuan (about 295 billion U.S. dollars), marking a 3-percent increase year on year. In 2024 alone, China's trade with other SCO members hit 3.65 trillion yuan (about 510 billion dollars), 36.3 times the level recorded when the organization was established.

China is not only expanding trade and economic cooperation but also investing in infrastructure projects that the SCO countries are developing, Shestakov said, stressing the key role of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

China's efforts in developing the SCO and BRI are closely aligned, covering areas such as infrastructure, energy, the digital economy, agriculture and environmental protection, he added.

Hailing China for fulfilling its commitments to support SCO member states without imposing political conditions, Shestakov said this approach embodies the Shanghai Spirit, which emphasizes mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development.

He noted that China is one of the main sources of investments for Central Asian countries, and that the economic development of the SCO countries is closely tied to Chinese investments.

"Large infrastructure projects, such as the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, create new trade routes and contribute to the development of the region, especially in the context of a shortage of internal resources," he said.

Attracting investment is an effective way to develop national economies, not only within the SCO but also across the Global South, said Shestakov, adding that China serves as a "model and example" in this regard.

He further emphasized the Global South's advocacy for a multipolar world order -- one that, like the SCO, rejects dominance by any single state. "This is also a very important moment of consolidation among countries of the Global South, with China playing a key role."

