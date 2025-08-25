Shanghai Cooperation Organization builds bridges for a shared future: SCO official

"The SCO provides a unique platform where people can talk about all kinds of issues—both the good and the difficult," said Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Deputy Secretary-General Sohail Khan in an interview with People's Daily Online.

In this conversation, Khan spoke highly of the SCO's role in fostering mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation among its members. He also underscored China's strategic role in connecting ASEAN, Eurasia, South Asia, and the Middle East, paving the way toward a shared future and common destiny for the people of the region.

(Intern Geng Yujie contributed to this story.)

